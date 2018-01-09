After an election campaign centred on alleviating traffic woes and improving public transit, Valérie Plante's team is now trying to downplay expectations ahead of its first budget on Wednesday.

Luc Ferrandez, a member of Plante's executive committee, said this week it would be a balanced budget, as promised, but said that wasn't easy to achieve, warning Montrealers to expect "a lot of pain."

Projet Montréal has blamed its budgeting challenges on what it describes as a gaping, $358-million hole in the books left by the Denis Coderre administration — a charge contested by Coderre holdovers now in opposition.

Plante beat out Coderre on a series of promises aimed at getting the city moving again. A lot of those will be costly — and may not be part of her first fiscal plan.

"It's not like there's surpluses of money and surprises and gifts for everybody, that's for sure," Ferrandez, the borough mayor for Plateau-Mont-Royal borough mayor, told CBC Montreal's Daybreak earlier this week.

Here's what to look for on Wednesday.

How much will property taxes go up?

The big question for property owners is always: how much did the tax rate increase?

Residential property taxes climbed an average of 1.7 per cent under Coderre last year, down slightly from a 1.9 per cent increase a year earlier.

Commercial property tax rates went up by only 0.9 per cent for the second straight year, which Coderre said was part of an attempt to ease the burden on struggling merchants.

Plante's team has offered few hints about what to expect this time around, except to hint that Plante would keep her promise to balance the budget without increasing taxes beyond the rate of inflation.

What's in it for transit?

Making improvements to the city's bus and Metro network was a key part of Plante's election campaign.

She took a step toward fulfilling one of those pledges Tuesday, announcing that the city will add 300 hybrid buses by the end of 2020.

Montreal and the Quebec government are jointly funding the project. But Plante didn't say how much it will cost.

Plante said more details would be provided in the budget.

The mayor made no mention of her most ambitious campaign proposal, the Pink line.

For now, Quebec's priority is extending the Blue line, Transport Minister André Fortin said.

More affordable housing

Expanding Montreal's social and affordable housing supply was another key campaign promise.

The Plante administration has already revealed it will boost the number of housing inspectors from 17 to 30, as a way to crack down on landlords whose buildings are in disrepair and unsanitary housing.

Plante said before the election she would force developers to set aside 40 per cent of units for social and affordable housing.

It is estimated there are currently 25,000 families on the waiting list of the Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal.