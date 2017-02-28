A group of Montreal blacksmiths won't have to find a new home after all.

For 17 years, members of Les Forges de Montréal, a non-profit organization, have practised the ancient trade at a building along the Lachine Canal, rented from the city.

They received a notice last February saying they would be evicted from the 130-year-old building if they didn't carry out renovations worth about $1 million, a clause that was included in the rental agreement signed in 2006.

In a news release, the group says it spent about $450,000 on the building, not including "countless hours" of manual work that would have surpassed that requirement, but wasn't taken into account.

The group now says the city has agreed to drop the clause about the renovations. It will now be able to negotiate a new lease with the city.

The members thanked the community for its support, which it said was key in the dispute – a petition started to help garner support for their cause collected 6,031 signatures and 40 support letters.