Montreal's Black History Month celebrations kicked off this week with an event unveiling the programming at city hall.

There will be events across the city, including film screenings, conferences and musical performances that will last into March.

"We're still very proud to have this month, even though it's the coldest and the shortest, to promote and highlight the contributions of black history," said Michael Farkas, president of the Black History Month round table.

He told CBC Montreal's Daybreak it's important to focus on both the festive and the educational side of the activities.

"If we know where we came from, we'll stand better today and have a better vision for tomorrow," he said. "History will make a man or a woman know better who they are."

And while the month's worth of special events is a good way to introduce elements of black culture and history to a larger community, Farkas believes it shouldn't just stop at the end of February.

"Black history should be taught in school year-round."

Giving blood, giving back

The month-long program includes a blood drive on Feb. 18, which Farkas says is a cause close to his heart.

He says the black community experiences high rates of sickle-cell anemia, a hereditary blood disease that is treated through regular blood transfusions.

"It's good to have more black people giving blood," he said.

Héma-Québec has made call-outs in the past, saying that it's easier to find matching donors among people of the same racial origin.

"We stress the point that we should [donate], the ones that can. It's a way of saving lives."

Montrealers in the spotlight

Jennifer Abel is an Olympic medal-winning diver from Laval. (File/The Canadian Press)

A closing night Gala Dynastie will finish off the celebrations with awards for prominent Montrealers in the arts, business and media sectors.

The event will honour and highlight contributions from nominees including musician Kaytranada, comedian Andrew Searles and Olympic athlete Jennifer Abel.

A number of CBC Montreal personalities are also up for awards.

Hosted by Cindy Charles and Gael Comtois, the event takes place at the Olympia Theatre March 5.