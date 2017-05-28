Bixi riders may notice their bike got a Montreal makeover over the weekend.

The bike-sharing company unveiled special edition Bixis Sunday for Montreal's 375th anniversary.

The Farine Five Roses sign that sticks out in the Montreal skyline is now on a Bixi bike designed by Danièle DeBlois. (BIXI)

Hundreds of designers entered the "Montreal, BIXI & Me" competition and submitted their city inspired ideas for the bikes.

In the end, 375 designs were chosen depicting quintessential Montreal imagery, ranging from the city's skyline to bagels to construction signs.

Maxime Archambault's design puts the bagel front and centre. (BIXI)

The omnipresent detour signs on Montreal's construction sites features prominently on this design by Leandro Siqueira. (BIXI)

"This is truly art on two wheels that will be moving across the four corners of the city," Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said in a statement.

The bikes were unleashed onto city streets on the same day that Bixi waived its fees for the day. For the second year, Montrealers can use a Bixi for 30 minutes for free on the last Sunday of every month.