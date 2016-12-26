Southwest borough mayor Benoit Dorais will no longer be the leader of Coalition Montréal and instead will sit as an independent city councillor.

Dorais became Coalition Montréal leader after the party's founder and leader Marcel Côté suddenly died from a heart attack in May 2014.

Though several members of Coalition Montréal have defected in recent years, Dorais said in a statement Monday that he has no intention of joining another party in the near future.

Coalition Montréal, the second largest opposition party in Montreal, will not put forward a candidate for 2017's mayor race. In a statement, Dorais said he had no plans to run either way.

"This does not change my commitment as mayor of the Southwest borough. On the contrary, I will be able to dedicate even more energy," the statement read.