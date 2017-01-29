At least four people were injured after fights broke out during a boxing match Saturday night at Montreal's Bell Centre.

Around 11 p.m., following a victory by Toronto's Brandon Cook over Montrealer Steven Butler, objects were thrown at the ring, striking the winner and and spectators nearby, sparking a brawl.

Two Bell Centre employees were injured along with a man and a woman in the crowd. All four were hospitalized.

​Two men were arrested by Montreal police. Montreal police say there could be further arrests.

Camile Estephan, president of the promotion company Eye of the Tiger Management, expressed disappointment, calling the turn of events "troubling" and "inexcusable."

Cook earned a TKO win over Butler three minutes into the seventh round of their light middleweight showdown.

Cook was hit in the face by an ice bucket after the victory. Cook and his corner team quickly left the arena for security reasons.