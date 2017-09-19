As another hurricane rips through the Caribbean, some Montrealers are trying to help residents of one island that was "reduced to rubble" by Hurricane Irma earlier this month.

Days after Irma passed through, Gaston Browne, the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, said Barbuda "endured winds of up to 230 miles per hour [370 km/h], and that in itself created an unprecedented amount of damage."

Browne said 90 per cent of the properties were damaged or demolished, and hundreds have been left homeless.

The country, sitting just east of the path of Hurricane Maria, is now under a tropical storm warning.

Members of the Antigua and Barbuda Association of Montreal are working to fill a shipping container with packaged food, toiletries and building materials to send to the ravaged nation.

"Think about it: you have no house, you have no school, you have no hospital, you have no church, you have no livestock, animals have been destroyed. So right now, we need to help those people," said Juleen Barrington, the association's president.

Accepting donations until Thursday

Erene Anthony, a board member of the association, said she was speaking with the country's consulate general in Toronto to ensure that any donations are well used.

"Everybody's hearts went out to Barbuda, because we realized the devastation that they'd been through."

This photo, taken on Sept. 7, 2017, show some of the damage wreaked by Hurricane Irma in Barbuda. (Anika E. Kentish/Associated Press)

Rebuilding Barbuda will be more challenging because, unlike Caribbean islands such as Saint Martin, which is shared by the French and the Dutch, it's not a territory of a richer country that it can rely on for aid.

But many believe Barbudans will rebuild the island, one donation at a time.

The Antiguan and Barbudan community is small in Montreal, but Barrington said other the associations of other island nations, such as Jamaica, are pitching in.

They are accepting donations from the public. The shipping container will be parked in the Sami Fruits parking lot on Lafleur Avenue in LaSalle until Thursday at noon.