Big O likely won't house more asylum seekers, even if there's a summer surge

Montreal is taking stock of its housing options as it prepares for another possible increase in asylum seekers this summer.

However, the city is reluctant to use the Olympic Stadium, as it did last year.

"I hope to never open it again for that purpose," Magda Popeanu, vice-chair of the city's executive committee, said Wednesday.

"We want to take action to ensure there is lodging."

​The city is in the midst of revising its plan to deal with asylum seekers amid a steady flow of asylum seekers so far this year.

A total of 1,486 people crossed in February, and 1,458 crossed in January. The numbers for March haven't yet been released.

More than 9,000 people illegally crossed into Quebec between June and the end of August last year, according to federal government data, stretching the limits of Quebec's resources.

The city opened the Big O to asylum seekers for about a month last August.

New arrivals mostly from Nigeria, union says

Jean-Pierre Fortin, president of the Customs and Immigration Union, said border agents noted an increase in arrivals over the Easter long weekend.

The majority, he said, originated in Nigeria and had been living in the U.S. with expired visas.

A young man is handcuffed by an RCMP officer after crossing the U.S.-Canada border into Canada last year. A steady stream of asylum seekers have crossed into Quebec this winter. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

"This gives us a clear signal of what we can anticipate in a few months to come … when the weather will be warmer," he said, adding that agents need more resources to deal with a possible influx.

RCMP Const. Geneviève Byrne wouldn't confirm whether there has been a recent uptick in the number of crossings. She said the agency doesn't yet have specific figures available.

"The only thing I can say would be that the situation is in continuous change," she said. "There's always a constant flux."