The Montreal police's arson squad is investigating a fire that occurred in Outremont, early Saturday morning.

Police say that the building is a total loss.

Both police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene after they received a 911 call just after 12:30 a.m. indicating that the building on the corner of Van Horne Avenue and Durocher Avenue was on fire.

Pot de Luzy, the restaurant situated in the building, specializes in Kosher foods.

After extinguishing the flames firefighters found that there was more than one source of fire — and some incendiary objects.

Police say no one was injured.

They have not made any arrests and there are no suspects, but they say they will be looking through security camera footage Saturday.