Montreal police have arrested a 27-year-old man they allege was involved in a 2014 homicide in the city's Mile End neighbourhood.

Régino Magloire turned himself in to a detention facility in Rivière-des-Prairies around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, police said in a statement.

He appeared by video conference in court Saturday afternoon for a bail hearing, after which he taken into custody.

Magloire is expected to face a second-degree murder charge, police said.

Police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant last month for Magloire in relation to a deadly shooting at a bar on Parc Avenue in the early morning hours of June 7, 2014.

Investigators from Montreal police's organized crime unit allege that Magloire shot and killed Steven Célestin and injured four others.