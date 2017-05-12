The Canadian Armed Forces have decided to cancel their participation in festivities to mark Montreal's 375th anniversary, so soldiers can continue to assist in flood relief efforts across Quebec.
Military activities including a parade, a concert and air shows were supposed to start this weekend and last into next week, as part of celebrations across the island of Montreal.
Soldiers have been on the ground in Montreal and in other flood-stricken municipalities in Quebec since last week, after the province asked for military assistance to hold back rising floodwaters.
- In flood-stricken Quebec, impact of weekend rain won't be as bad as first thought
- Complete coverage of the 2017 Quebec Floods
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard told flood victims in the hard-hit region of the Mauricie Thursday that the Canadian Armed Forces will stick around, even after water levels go down.
Armed Forces to stay in Quebec even after waters recede, Philippe Couillard says
Among the cancelled military festivities are:
- Military music concert on May 13.
- Air shows on May 13 and 14.
- Freedom of the city ceremony on May 14.
- Exhibit of military vehicles and equipment on May 14.
- The military parade as part of Montreal's 375th anniversary on May 17.