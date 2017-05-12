The Canadian Armed Forces have decided to cancel their participation in festivities to mark Montreal's 375th anniversary, so soldiers can continue to assist in flood relief efforts across Quebec.

Military activities including a parade, a concert and air shows were supposed to start this weekend and last into next week, as part of celebrations across the island of Montreal.

Soldiers have been on the ground in Montreal and in other flood-stricken municipalities in Quebec since last week, after the province asked for military assistance to hold back rising floodwaters.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard told flood victims in the hard-hit region of the Mauricie Thursday that the Canadian Armed Forces will stick around, even after water levels go down.

Armed Forces to stay in Quebec even after waters recede, Philippe Couillard says

Among the cancelled military festivities are: