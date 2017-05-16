Quick-thinking firefighters and working smoke detectors are being credited for saving lives after a fire broke out at a downtown rooming house this morning.

Fire crews were called at around 2 a.m. to a three-storey building on de Bullion Street, between René-Lévesque Boulevard and Ste-Catherine Street.

When they arrived, they spotted a man hanging out of his second-floor window, explained Montreal fire department operations chief Danny Ciavaglia.

"Because of the narrow street [firefighters] were not able to raise their aerial ladder, so they had to use a portable ladder to get up to the second-storey window," he said.

Another person jumped from a window at the back of the building, on the top floor, Ciavaglia said.

Firefighters had to go through a small doorway in an alley to get into the courtyard of the apartment, but by the time they got there, the person had already jumped.

Two other residents were rescued from inside the building, Ciavaglia said.

A total of six people were injured, the person who jumped, four who were treated for smoke inhalation and one injured by broken glass.

Six people were injured, including one who had to jump from the top floor, during the fire that started in a first-floor apartment and quickly spread. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

Flames spread quickly

Firefighters have determined it was a grease fire that started in the kitchen of an apartment on the first floor, where a man was cooking with oil.

The flames spread quickly through the stairwell up to the third storey of the building, Ciavaglia said.

The building's smoke detectors and the fire alarm system were functional.

"I do believe the rapid work of the firefighters coupled with the working alarm system is what made the difference in saving lives this morning," Ciavaglia said.

The building comprises 22 apartments, some of which are damaged. Those residents are being helped by the Red Cross.