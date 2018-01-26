Montreal police are investigating after a suspicious fire was set early Friday morning at a restaurant in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

The incident marks the third time Ezo restaurant on de l'Acadie Boulevard has been torched in the last three weeks.

The fire started around 4 a.m. after an object was thrown through the front door made of glass, said police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames, but there was some minor damage to the restaurant. No one was hurt.

Police say so far they do not have any suspects or witnesses.

The case has been transferred from the city's fire department to the police's arson squad.