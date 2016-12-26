A 64-year-old man has died following a Christmas Day collision in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Montreal police say the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday night near Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Bois-de-Boulogne Avenue.

The man was speeding and heading west on Henri-Bourassa when he struck a snow bank, according to witnesses.

Police found the man inside his vehicle, which was located several metres away from the collision and flipped over onto its side.

Const. Benoît Boisselle said the man was transported to hospital in critical condition. He died due to his injuries early Monday morning.