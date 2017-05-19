Montreal's big birthday bash is continuing with more celebrations to mark 375 years since the city was founded by Paul de Chomedey de Maisonneuve and Jeanne Mance.

While the official birthday was May 17, there are more festivities planned for this holiday weekend all over Montreal. Most of the events are free and open to all ages.

Here is some of what's happening:

The Giants

Don't be alarmed if you see five-storey-high marionettes weaving through city streets and along the river starting Friday — they are part of a unique street performance. The Giants will interact with spectators as they use Montreal as their stage.

It runs from from May 19-21 in the Gay Village, at the Old Port and on the Plateau. The event is free.

The Giants will interact with spectators as they make their way through the streets. (Les Géants)

La Grande Tournée in Outremont

​As part of the city's birthday bash, all 19 boroughs will take turns throwing parties each weekend throughout the summer. This weekend, Outremont is hosting an array of events, including neighbourhood treasure hunts, alleyway parties, a picnic at Beaubien Park and art shows.

Most activities take place at Beaubien Park from May 19-21.

Alleyway parties will be part of each borough's celebrations. (Kalina Laframboise/CBC)

Encounters in New France

This three-day outdoor festival will give spectators a glimpse into what life was like in New France when Ville-Marie, the original name for Montreal, was founded. The event includes street performers, musicians and craftspeople.

It runs from May 19-21 at Place D'Youville. The event is free.

Montréal Avudo

​This multimedia show puts the city's rich history on display through archives, documents, 3D animations and illustrations superimposed on buildings. The outdoor show on the water in Montreal's Old Port will showcase the St. Lawrence River's role over the centuries.

It runs from May 17 to Sept. 2, 2017 at the King Edward Quay. While the event is free, space is limited. Tickets can be reserved online.

The Montreal Avudo light show will project images at Montreal's Old Port. (Finzi Pasca, 375mtl)

Fort Ville-Marie

​You can check out the city's roots with an exhibition that pays tribute to Montreal's founders. For history buffs, the new pavilion also shows parts of Montreal's first settlement and explores what the city was like at the time.

The exhibition kicks off on Saturday, May 20 at Pointe-à-Callière Museum.​ The event is free.