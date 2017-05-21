Montreal marked its 375th anniversary with a full week of events including giant marionettes, lighting up the Jacques Cartier Bridge and multimedia art shows.

While the official birthday was May 17, the celebrations continued well into the weekend.

Here are some of the photos from this week's big birthday bash.

Up in lights

The controversial and costly illumination of the Jacques Cartier Bridge went live for the first time on the city's official anniversary.

The Jacques Cartier Bridge was the site of a light show on Wednesday in honour of the 375th anniversary.

Mayor Denis Coderre also promised to hold a second official bridge lighting after Montreal police held a protest at the same time.

At least 2,000 off-duty Montreal police officers gathered outside City Hall on Wednesday, May 17. (Simon Martel/Radio-Canada)

Official ceremony

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses a ceremony marking the 375th anniversary of the founding of Montreal.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the ceremony marking the 375th anniversary of the founding of Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Church bells also rang out simultaneously across the city

Church bells rang out across the city to mark Montreal's 375th birthday. (Julie Marceau/Radio-Canada)

Giant marionettes

Little-Girl Giant and the Deep Sea Diver played out their story with Montreal as their stage this weekend.

Thousands of people came out throughout the weekend to see the Little-Girl Giant in action. (Charles Contant)

The Giants, which are as tall as houses, took over parts of the city during the three-day event.

The giant marionettes made their debut in Montreal Friday, May 19. (Charles Contant/CBC)

The pair of giant marionettes also drew thousands of spectators when they roamed together on Sunday.

