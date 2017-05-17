After months of hype and preparation, the city of Montreal's 375th birthday is here.

On May 17, 1642, the city was founded by Paul Chomedey de Maisonneuve, who led French missionaries and settlers onto the island.

It's 375 years later and here are the main anniversary events going on around the city today.

8 a.m.: Inspection of the Guard of the Régiment de Maisonneuve by Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre.

8:15 a.m.: The Régiment de Maisonneuve marches from City Hall to Notre-Dame Basilica in Old Montreal.

8:45 a.m.: Ringing of church bells. Saint Joseph's Oratory will be first to ring its bells, and will then be joined by the chiming of church bells around the city until 8:55 a.m.

9 a.m.: Mass at Notre Dame Basilica in Old Montreal, celebrating Montreal's religious diversity and First Nations' roots.

10:30 a.m.: Tribute to Paul Chomedey de Maisonneuve at Place d'Armes. It includes a performance by the École supérieure de ballet du Québec called Merci Montréal, with First Nations singers and drummers playing a role.

8:30 p.m.: Montréal Avudo multimedia show at the King Edward Quay in the Old Port. The outdoor show on the water will showcase the St. Lawrence River's role over the centuries.

9:45 p.m.: The illumination of the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

The bridge will be brought to life by Montreal's own Moment Factory in a 30-minute visual experience. The bridge will light up in sync with a soundtrack conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and featuring the Montreal Metropolitan Orchestra.

The bridge will be closed to traffic Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

See how MTL375 and Moment Factory plan to illuminate the Jacques-Cartier Bridge2:58

Protests planned

The union representing Montreal police officers is organizing a protest outside Montreal City Hall Wednesday evening.

Montreal police have been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2014.

Another protest targeting the city bylaws dealing with horse-drawn calèches, pit bull-type dogs and other animal control issues is also planned.