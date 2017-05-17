Church bells rang out across Montreal this morning as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Philippe Couillard helped celebrate the city's 375th birthday.

The bells chimed for several minutes ahead of a mass at the Notre-Dame Basilica that was attended by Trudeau, Couillard, Mayor Denis Coderre and several hundred other guests.

On this day in 1642, the city was founded by Paul Chomedey de Maisonneuve, who led French missionaries and settlers onto the island.

Coderre had a message to kick off the celebrations planned for Wednesday: "Enjoy it, be proud."

"We see that the pride is back and we're focusing on the future," he told reporters early Wednesday outside city hall.

At the same time, Coderre said, "it's important to remember who we are and where we are coming from," referencing the fact Montreal was founded on Mohawk territory.

Coderre has made the birthday celebrations a priority during his time in office, pouring millions into projects for this year's anniversary.

Some of them have been subject to controversy, including the lighting of the Jacques Cartier Bridge at a cost of nearly $40 million, most of which is public money.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre (right) greets Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau on Wednesday at City Hall in Montreal. (CBC)

Trudeau called Montreal an "extraordinary world-class city."

"This is an opportunity to be here both as a prime minister and an incredibly proud Montrealer," he said.

