Montreal's 375th celebrations 'big success,' leading to record tourist year for city, say organizers

According to the Society for the Celebration of Montreal's 375th Anniversary, the 2017 festivities turned a profit — and resulted in a record year for tourism in the city.

"The 375th anniversary was a real launch pad for economic growth in Montreal," said France Chrétien Desmarais, the society's president.

"Throughout 2017 and long afterward, the activities of the society and its partners have raised Montreal's profile as a vibrant city."

The society says the anniversary celebrations turned a profit.

Its financial report, released Friday, shows revenues of about $123 million, versus expenses of about $107 million dollars.

It says the difference of about $16.5 million will be paid back to Montreal and Quebec.

The Deep Sea Diver Giant marionette was a big hit during the 375th celebrations. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

The expenses made public today do not include the overall cost for all events and work completed for the 375th celebrations, including major infrastructure work. That cost was estimated to be almost a billion dollars.

Some of those major works were legacy projects, including:

the lighting of the Jacques Cartier at $39.5 million.

the building of a new amphitheatre in Parc Jean-Drapeau for $73.4 million.

a $78-million update for the Old Port's Alexandra Pier.

For its part, the City of Montreal says it will release its own report on the year in June. A Radio-Canada analysis found that Montreal would end up paying 41 per cent of the $1-billion price tag.

