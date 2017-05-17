As a high school student, Gage Diabo dreamed of directing a film that imagined the thoughts of his Mohawk ancestors during the key moments in Quebec's history that he was learning about.

The French founding of Montreal 375 years ago today was one of those moments.

"I used to imagine their [indignation] at some of the things the colonists were putting forward," says the aspiring filmmaker, writer and graduate student in First Nations literature at Concordia University.

That sense of being on the outside looking in on the provincially sanctioned history curriculum sprang from a critical sensibility that Diabo learned from his father.

"My father was and is still a very cynical man when it comes to the colonial narrative -— 'Never trust the white man, never trust the politicians, never trust the historians: they're wrong,'" Diabo says.

"I couldn't put my finger on why they were wrong or where they were wrong, but just to be wary and always kind of cynical of that dominant narrative."

At his high school, Diabo said that narrative was "one-sided," in favour of the European settler experience and their claim to Quebec.

"Indigenous peoples, including the Mohawk, were secondary at best. That was what I learned in high school," he said.

A time for celebration?

When it comes to Montreal's 375th anniversary, Diabo says that old cynicism is balanced by what he sees as the celebration's potential for giving a more prominent place to alternative narratives when it comes to the story of Montreal.

"There's still the part of me that's cynical, that looks at it and sees us celebrating a colonial institution with violent roots as if it was this unequivocally great thing that's worth celebrating with a giant summer long party. Part of me finds that a little sad," Diabo says.

'What needs to happen is an acknowledgement of the past, of the negative impacts of colonial history — and how it still affects us today.' - Mohawk artist and activist Ellen Gabriel

"On the other side of it, there's an opportunity here to achieve that great buzzword today of reconciliation between not just the colonizers and the colonized, but all the different peoples that are currently residing in the Montreal area. And that, I think, is definitely worth celebrating."

Ellen Gabriel says with so many issues such as land dispossession still unresolved from Montreal's colonial past, 'it's really difficult for many of us to think that this is a time for celebration.' (Laurene Jardin/CBC)

Mohawk artist, traditionalist and activist Ellen Gabriel told CBC that she also sees the potential for reconciliation in Montreal's 375th anniversary celebrations, but much more needs to be done before it's achieved and celebrations are truly in order.

"There's still land dispossession and land theft going on," said Gabriel, who is involved now in a movement to stop new development in the municipality of Oka on land that's part of the unresolved land claim of the Kanesatake Mohawks.

"What needs to happen is an acknowledgement of the past, of the negative impacts of colonial history — and how it still affects us today," said Gabriel.

"Until those things are addressed and dealt with in a respectful and honourable way, than it's really difficult for many of us to think that this is a time for celebration."