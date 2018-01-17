A comprehensive database dedicated to social and community services is now available online to all residents living in the greater Montreal area.

The 211 service lists organizations dedicated to food safety, homelessness, psychosocial support, employment assistance and human rights.

The updated website, launched on Tuesday, now provides information for residents of the 82 municipalities of the greater Montreal area.

The telephone service, available in both English and French, is expected to be up and running by April. Callers will be able to contact 211 seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., year-round.

It is already offered in the city of Montreal, Laval, the Assomption and Thérèse-De Blainville regions.

In Quebec, the call centre is currently available in the Quebec City region, the Chaudière-Appalaches region and Haute-Yamaska.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission reserved the 211 number at the request of Centraide/United Way in 2011.