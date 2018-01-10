Mayor Valérie Plante's first budget includes a major increase in property taxes for both residential and commercial properties.

Taxes to homeowners are going up an average of 3.3 per cent when taking into account both the increase to the property tax rate and the water tax, which is going up for the first time since 2013.

The annual budget totals $5.47 billion, up 5.2 per cent from last year.

During last fall's election campaign, Plante had promised she wouldn't raise the property tax rate above inflation, which is at 2.1 per cent, according to the Conference Board of Canada.

On Wednesday, Plante maintained she hadn't broken her promise.

She said the increase in the water tax was the "responsible thing to do," and should be seen as separate from the property tax increase, which averages 1.9 per cent.

The additional revenue from the water tax will go toward upgrading the Montreal's deteriorating water pipes, sewer lines and treatment plants, which had a maintenance deficit of $3.5 billion in 2017, according to the Plante administration.

A water main break flooded homes on Cavendish Boulevard in NDG in 2016. Here, a resident surveys the damage. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

The borough of ​Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie will see the highest tax increase, up 5.6 per cent, while LaSalle will see the lowest increase at 0.7 per cent.

Commercial property taxes are also going up an average of three per cent when taking into account the water tax increase.

Last year, under former mayor Denis Coderre, residential property taxes went up an average of 1.7 per cent, while commercial property taxes increased 0.9 per cent.

Where is your money going?

Plante called it a "transition budget" in attempt to move on from the previous administration.

She said it is meant to build on "tomorrow's Montreal," putting a focus on economic development, mobility and affordable housing.

Here's how the city is spending your money, according to the 2018 budget. (City of Montreal)

Here are a few highlights:

The money set aside for public security totals slightly more than $1 billion. The increase takes into account the new collective agreement reached with police and firefighters, as well as building maintenance.

Municipal roadwork gets $138.4 million, including $96.4 million for boroughs.

Snow removal expenditures total $163.3 million, up $6 million.

An increase of $27.7 million in contributions to the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain, the new regional transit organization.

Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain, the new regional transit organization. There was no money specifically set aside to study the Pink line, a key proposal floated by Plante during the election campaign.

$21 million toward affordable housing, including $1 million earmarked for inspectors for unsanitary housing.

Recreation and culture-related activities will receive an additional $9.8 million.

Tax increases will hamper development, opposition says

Lionel Perez, leader of the opposition at city hall, said the Plante administration broke one of its "main electoral promises" with the tax increase.

Perez said higher taxes are going to make it more difficult to attract and retain families in Montreal, and demonstrates how the Plante administration is "disconnected" from the challenges facing small businesses.

The Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal also expressed concern about the increase in the property tax rate, saying it "is obvious that this increase harms the business environment and reduces the attractiveness of the city for businesses."