Alleged pedophile in Quebec's Laurentians facing charges involving 70 teenage victims

A 33-year-old man from Quebec's Laurentians region is expected to appear in court this afternoon on 87 counts of various sexual crimes against 70 teens.

Simon Drouin faces charges including sexual assault, child luring, indecent exposure and exhibitionism, production and possession of child pornography and incitement to sexual touching.

All of the alleged incidents are said to have been committed between 2010 and 2015, involving youth between the ages of 13 and 17.

"It was through social media or various sites online that the man made contact with teenagers, and there were exchanges," said Éloïse Cossette of provincial police.

"It rapidly went towards discussions of a sexual nature followed by invitations. There was, in some cases, meetings which led to either incitement to sexual touching or sexual assault."

Drouin was arrested on Thursday by Sûreté du Québec in a municipal garage in Mont-Tremblant, where he has been working as a technician for public works since 2007.

He was previously arrested in 2016 in connection with child pornography.

According to SQ investigators, there may be more alleged victims in this case.

His court appearance is scheduled for this afternoon at the courthouse in Saint-Jerome.