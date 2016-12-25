A 43-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle driven by his mother Saturday night in Mont-Saint-Hillaire, Que.

The 83-year-old woman was trying to park her car at the entrance of her son's home on Christmas Eve. Her son was supervising her parking when he was hit by the vehicle.

It's unclear exactly what happened, but local police believe the driver may have pressed the accelerator rather than the brakes. It also might've been caused by a mechanical problem with the vehicle.

The victim's six-year-old daughter witnessed what happened.

All members of the family were taken to the hospital to be treated for shock.