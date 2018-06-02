Mont-Royal Avenue brings 100 inflatable pools to annual sidewalk sale

A large section of Mont-Royal Avenue is closed until Sunday for an annual street fair that features shopping, food stalls and this year, 100 inflatable pools.

The event means a two-kilometre stretch of the street is closed to vehicles, between Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Fullum Street.

The street fair has been going on for 25 years and often features an artistic component — this year it's a row of inflatable pools for splashing and wading in.

"We always want to bring a cultural flavour to the street fair," said organizer Fabienne Boussin, a spokesperson for the Avenue Mont-Royal group.

The pool idea came from a local architect agency, Intégral Jean Beaudoin, who looked to create a pop-up experience that locals and visitors alike could enjoy.

Architect Jean Beaudoin said he wanted "to create public spaces that generate interest in enjoying urban art."

The water in the pools is chlorified and changed daily. There's also a lifeguard on duty.

Organizers added that the pools will have a second life after the street fair closes, with some of them slated to be donated to local community groups.

The pools even have a lifeguard on site. (CBC)

On top of the inflatable pools which will offer a chance to cool off, organizers also boast a temporary lookout tower at the corner of Mont-Royal Avenue and St-Laurent Boulevard.

There will be family-friendly free activities like bounce castles, face painting and little train rides, along with a magician, clown, large games and a balloon animal stand.