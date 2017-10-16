A town in the Laurentians was likely hit by a tornado yesterday, Environment Canada says.

Winds in Mont-Laurier reached anywhere between 105 and 137 kilometres per hour, the strength of an EF-0 tornado, according to meteorologist Alexandre Parent. That is the lowest rating on the tornado scale.

At least six homes were damaged, including roofs that were torn off by the gusts, a little after 4 p.m. in the town 240 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

"When we see damage to the roof, and also there was damage to a carport, and that's really the signature of a tornado," he said, adding it likely took only a few minutes for it to move through.

Meteorologists use different signs to determine whether a weather event is a tornado or a microburst, Parent explained.

Tornado winds produce signs of rotation and a suction effect, which causes the damage to roofs and carports, Parent explained. But during a microburst, winds travel in one direction and diverge, spreading out the damage.

At least six homes were damaged, including roofs that were torn off by the wind gusts, a little after 4 p.m. Sunday in the town 240 kilometres northwest of Montreal. (Laurie Trudel/Radio-Canada)

Parent explained it isn't unusual for weak tornadoes to develop as part of weather systems in October and early November.

He said sometimes, they aren't observed because they hit the woods or other uninhabited areas.

A strong system brought rain and high winds to areas across Quebec yesterday.