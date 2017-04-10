A 64-year-old woman in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu southeast of Montreal suffered serious bites to her arms, face and head Monday when she was attacked by two dogs that lived with her.

One of the dogs, which police described as a pit bull-type dog, was shot and killed when officers responded to the scene and found it acting aggressively.

The second dog, described as a boston terrier, was handed over to a local rescue.

The woman was found bleeding from bites to her arms, face and ears in an alley behind the apartment building where she lived.

"There will be serious, permanent damage," said Luc Tougas, a local police force spokesman.

She was rushed to the Haut-Richelieu Hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Montreal.

The woman, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, was living with her son, police said. The pit bull-type dog belonged to him and the boston terrier was hers.

Tougas said there had been no previous calls to police about the dogs.