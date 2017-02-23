It's back to the drawing board for festivals on Monkland Avenue in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

The association behind the Flavours of Monkland and Grand Prix festivals will not put them on this year, after being denied funding from the borough.

About 70 residents attended a public consultation Wednesday evening about the future of festivals in Monkland Village.

Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough mayor Russell Copeman broke the news.

"I want this to be perfectly clear, this is a decision made by the Monkland Merchants Association and by Monkland Village Productions," he said.

Most people in the crowd cheered when Copeman made the announcement.

The festivals on the commercial stretch in the heart of NDG had been expanding in recent years, leading to more complaints about noise and disruptions.

There were also concerns that the merchants association didn't really represent businesses.

Its only member, Danny Roseman, also owns the production company behind the events.

Vice president of Monkland Village Productions, Phil Leithead, said that despite the controversy, they had good intentions.

"Where the festivals come from was from an honest and good place. It was to help the merchants," he said at the meeting.

"We are residents of the same neighbourhood and we are part of the same community."

New business association

The newly formed NDG Business Association is hoping to organize festivals in the future.

"The community is merchants and residents alike and it's not an easy path to find a way that satisfies everyone," said association president Peggy Regan.

"We don't have a plan together. We are going to rely on your input and hope that we can come up with something and present it to the city."