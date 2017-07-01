Canada Day weekend will be the last time to see a construction-free Monkland Avenue until the end of the summer.

Starting July 3, and continuing throughout August, sections of the popular Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce shopping street will be closed for roadwork.

Work will start at Décarie Boulevard and move west during the summer until it gets to Grand Boulevard.

Borough mayor Russell Copeman said the sidewalks will remain open all summer.

"There may be a couple of periods where, when the machinery comes and is working that it's going to be unpleasant," Copeman said.

"There will probably be a couple of days in that period where it'll be pretty dusty and pretty noisy, but that shouldn't last long."

The roadwork will affect the shopping section of Monkland Ave. but the borough mayor says sidewalks will stay open all summer. (Helene Simard/CBC)

Merchants have mixed feelings about the work being done — they are torn between appreciating it, and lamenting the impact it will have on sales.

Pizzédélic restaurant is located on the stretch of Monkland Avenue where construction begins Monday.

Its owner, Pierre Brunet, said he only got a notice in the mail Thursday about the upcoming construction.

"I'm just surprised we got informed so late and that they picked that month," he said.

He said summer is the busiest time for his business so the timing isn't ideal.

The borough said July is the best time to do repairs because there are fewer cars on the roads.

Enfantino Boutique owner Michael Essipovitch is pleased the roadwork will fix Monkland Avenue's potholes. (Sabrina Marandola/CBC)

The owner of another store, Enfantino Boutique, said he's looking forward to a better street.

"Of course it's going to affect sales, but to me, they have to make the street. When you drive here, it's hole after hole," Enfantino owner Michael Essipovitch said.

The borough said disruptions are only expected to last a few days on each block.

Roadwork will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Parking and STM bus routes will be affected during the roadwork.