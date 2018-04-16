Schools closed, homes in the dark as freezing rain coats Quebec

​A messy mid-April mix of ice pellets and freezing rain has led to a spring "snow day" for thousands of Quebec students.

The English Montreal and Lester B. Pearson school boards, as well as the Commission scolaire de Montréal and the Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys have all cancelled school today.

English Montreal School Board spokesperson Michael Cohen said he has been working at the board for 20 years and he has never seen an April school closure.

Roads and sidewalks are slippery in Montreal. Many schools closed too. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/storm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#storm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/weather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#weather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcmtl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcmtl</a> <a href="https://t.co/CITJM6D2lZ">pic.twitter.com/CITJM6D2lZ</a> —@mccallumlauren "The conditions are too dangerous. We don't feel comfortable with any of buses going out on the road and any of the kids getting out walking, trying to get into class with the sidewalks the way they are, so better to be prudent and safe," he said.

Centre Greene and all Tyndale St-Georges centres are also closed today.

Much of the province is under a freezing rain warning, with between 10 and 20 millimetres expected to fall by this evening.

And it's not going to let up any time soon, according to Environment Canada.

Freezing rain is entering southern Quebec. Up to 20 mm of ice may fall over the Outaouais and the Laurentians by Monday night. Be careful and check your local forecast at <a href="https://t.co/YACCWvtjmK">https://t.co/YACCWvtjmK</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QCstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QCstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ice?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ice</a> <a href="https://t.co/Sbnj4nX556">pic.twitter.com/Sbnj4nX556</a> —@ECCCWeatherQC "Going to work Monday morning may be chaotic and by the end of the day it could be even worse if we end up with 24 hours of freezing rain," Environment Canada meteorologist Steve Boily said Sunday.

City of Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said crews have been out since yesterday spreading abrasives, though sidewalks in some places may still be a bit greasy.

The city hasn't gotten many complaints on its 311 line so far.

"I think the situation is really under control," he said, adding that the city intends to make sure it stays that way.

A number of flights to and from Montreal have been either delayed or cancelled. To check the status of a flight, consult Trudeau airport's website or check with the airline directly.

Thousands of Hydro-Québec customers are without power, mainly in the Outaouais and Montérégie regions.

In a tweet, Hydro said it has been monitoring the situation since Sunday, with crews ready to repair downed electrical lines if needed.

The weather will improve somewhat as the week goes on, although it won't be sunny for awhile:

Monday: Freezing rain changing to rain in the evening. High 3 C.

Tuesday: Periods of rain. High 6 C.

Wednesday: Showers. High 9 C.

Thursday: Rain. High 6 C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 8 C.

The last time a storm like this hit Quebec in mid-April was in 2007, according to Boily.