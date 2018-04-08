Black armbands, moment of silence for Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims at Quebec hockey game

A moment of silence fell over the arena at Sunday's Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff game to honour the Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims.

While Moncton Wildcats and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada players stood in a circle on the ice ahead of the game in Boisbriand, just north of Laval, some members of the crowd wore black armbands for the 15 players who were killed in Friday's bus crash.

Some members of the crowd wore black armbands to the game. (CBC)

Jean Sylvestre's son plays with the Moncton Wildcats, and Sylvestre was happy to have him back home for the game. The family lives 10 minutes away from the arena.​​

His son has been playing since he was three and moved away at 16 for hockey.

Sylvestre said he worries because of all the time his son spends on the road in difficult driving conditions during the Canadian winter.

Jean Sylvestre’s son often travels for games. (CBC)

"Our kids, playing junior hockey spend a lot of time travelling, on buses, and you always worry," he said.

"To see stuff like that, it's heartbreaking for a parent."

Sunday night, a public vigil in Humboldt, Sask., took place at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Broncos junior league hockey team.