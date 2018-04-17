Ex-Hells Angels chief 'Mom' Boucher pleads guilty to prison-hatched murder plot

Ex-Hells Angels chief Maurice "Mom" Boucher has pleaded guilty to conspiring to murder Raynald Desjardins, a high-ranking Mafia member, while both men were behind bars.

Boucher entered the plea Tuesday at the Gouin courthouse, Quebec's Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions confirmed. Jury selection for the trial was set to begin next week.

Boucher plotted to have Desjardins killed by another person while they were serving time in separate institutions. The plan never came to fruition.

Boucher is already serving a life sentence for the 1997 murders of two prison guards.

He was arrested in his cell in 2015 in connection with the murder plot, as part of a series of raids targeting Quebec's criminal underworld.

Desjardins, a former lieutenant of the Rizzuto crime family, is in prison for his role in the death of mob boss Salvatore Montagna in November 2011. Desjardins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in that case in 2015.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Boucher hatched a plan with two co-conspirators to have Desjardins assassinated at the Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines penitentiary that same year.

Desjardins's case was subject to delays, however, and he wasn't transferred to a federal penitentiary until 2016.

The names of Boucher's alleged co-conspirators are subject to a publication ban.