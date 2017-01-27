MNA ​Pierre Paradis, who was kicked out of the Liberal caucus yesterday, is being investigated by police after allegedly making an "inappropriate gesture," possibly of a sexual nature, Radio-Canada has learned.

Premier Philippe Couillard announced Thursday that because of the investigation, Paradis — who represents the Eastern Townships riding of Brome-Missisquoi — had been relieved of his duties as agricultural minister and would no longer sit as a Liberal in the National Assembly.

The Sûreté du Québec is leading the investigation but are not providing any details.

Sources, however, have told Radio-Canada that the premier's office was informed by the SQ last week that a complaint had been filed against Paradis.

The sources also said that the person who made the police complaint contacted the premier's office on Tuesday to explain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Wednesday, Couillard announced Paradis would be temporarily relieved of his duties and that Transport Minister Laurent Lessard would take over. A spokesperson for Paradis said the absence was due to a concussion.

Then, on Thursday, Couillard's office got word from police that they would be launching a formal investigation, sources told Radio-Canada. Paradis' temporary leave was then made permanent.

According to sources in the premier's office, Paradis did suffer a concussion last weekend but that its timing was a coincidence.

Paradis' exit comes months after MNA Gerry Sklavounos resigned from Liberal caucus following an allegation of sexual assault.

The police report into that incident was turned over to the Crown prosecutor's office in December.