MNA Gerry Sklavounos will not seek re-election this fall

A controversial MNA, who resigned from the Liberal caucus two years ago over sexual assault allegations, will not be running for re-election.

Gerry Sklavounos made the announcement Friday on social media.

Sklavounos, who served four terms for the Montreal-area riding of Laurier-Dorion, said he will spend more time with his family.

"The moment has come for me to afford more time to my young family. The arrival of our third child, impatiently expected next month, was decisive in my reflection," his social media post read.

Sklavounos, who was first elected as a Liberal MNA in 2007, left the party caucus in 2016, after he had to deal with allegations of sexual misconduct.

In 2017, Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office announced it would not lay charges against him.

Sklavounos has always maintained his innocence.

He said he'll leave the job filled with pride for his accomplishments.

"I will complete this last term with the sentiment of having truly bettered the quality of life of our families, seniors and vulnerable fellow citizens. I will forever be grateful for having had this enormous privilege," Sklavounos said.