Montreal MNA Gerry Sklavounos, who was cleared earlier this month of sexual assault allegations, won't be allowed to return to the Liberal caucus.

Premier Philippe Couillard made the announcement Tuesday.

Sklavounos, who represents the riding of Laurier-Dorion, told reporters he will continue to serve his constituents as an independent.

The 42-year-old left the Liberal caucus last October after a Quebec City woman, Alice Paquet, accused him of sexually assaulting her.

He took medical leave from the National Assembly soon after. He has maintained his innocence since the allegations came to light.

Following an investigation by Quebec City police, the Crown announced earlier this month it had determined no criminal act had taken place and as such, Sklavounos would not face charges.