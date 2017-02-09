Montreal MNA Gerry Sklavounos will make a statement at his riding office this morning, his first public appearance after being cleared of sexual assault allegations last week.

Sklavounos, 42, left the Liberal caucus last October after a Quebec City woman, Alice Paquet, accused him of sexually assaulting her.

He took medical leave from the National Assembly soon after.

Radio-Canada has learned that Sklavounos's wife will be by his side during the news conference, when he will speak about his political future.

He is expected to say that he never meant to offend anyone, that he apologizes if some of his actions have been misinterpreted and will also comment on gender equality.

Gerry Sklavounos, 42, was first elected as the member of the National Assembly for Laurier-Dorion in 2007. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

Quebec City police investigated Paquet's allegation and turned its investigation over to Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office.

Last week, the Crown announced it had determined no criminal act had taken place and as such, Sklavounos would not face charges.

Sklavounos released a statement shortly afterward, maintaining his innocence and saying he wanted to get back to work. He has represented the Montreal riding of Laurier-Dorion since 2007.

Last week, Premier Philippe Couillard said Sklavounos wouldn't be automatically allowed back into the party.

He said he wants to hear a "sincere statement" from Sklavounos on his views about relationships between men and women in the workplace before considering whether to welcome him back.