The national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is trying to reassure stakeholders that there is no reason to worry about the recent wave of high-level resignations from its staff.

Michèle Audette, one of the inquiry's five commissioners, said the resignations are not cause for concern.

She said the commissioners understand that the departures "can prompt a reaction and some concerns," but that the leadership is solid and efficient.

On Friday, the executive director of the inquiry, Michèle Moreau, resigned "for personal reasons."

Her resignation was the latest in a string of departures which began in February.

Among the people who resigned are Chantale Courcy, director of operations, Sue Montgomery, director of communications, and Tanya Kappo, manager of community relations.

"There are questions that we ask ourselves — is the team healthy? Is there a problem with the pressure that they're getting from people, organizations or families? We have a lot of question marks," said Viviane Michel, president of the Quebec Native Women's Association.

Audette said she has already found a replacement for Moreau and that the inquiry is in a transition period until Moreau leaves on July 21.

"A choice was made in regard to a candidate that will work with Ms. Moreau for the transfer of knowledge," Audette said.

She said she wanted to assure their people on the ground and in different bureaus that the inquiry is not leaving such an important position empty.

The inquiry began last September and is expected to cost $53.8 million. The final report is expected at the end of 2018.