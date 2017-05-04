A Superior Court judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a murdered teenager whose body was found in an east-end Montreal motel in June 2014.

After eight days of deliberations, the 12 jurors deliberating in the second-degree murder trial of Jonathan Mahautière could not reach a unanimous verdict on whether he deliberately killed Gabrielle Dufresne-Élie.

Mahautière, 21, admitted killing Dufresne-Élie by strangulation after she told him she wanted to break up with him, but his lawyer argued he should be found guilty on the lesser charge of manslaughter because of his history of mental illness.

Jonathan Mahautière was dating Gabrielle Dufresne-Élie when the 17-year-old was found dead in a motel room in 2014. (Gabrielle Dufresne-Élie/Facebook)

Justice Pierre Labrie said the hung jury left him with no choice but to declare a mistrial.

It is still to be determined whether Mahautière will face a second trial or the defence will reach a plea bargain with the Crown on a manslaughter charge.

On June 7 2014, Dufresne-Élie, 17, and Mahautière, who was 18 at the time, were out celebrating her high school graduation when she was killed at the Hotel Chablis.

Mahautière's trial began in late March.