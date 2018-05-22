Missing Trois-Rivières man may have been victim of foul play, police say

Provincial police officers are digging through a municipal dump in the Mauricie region for a second day, searching for clues in the disappearance of Gilles Giasson.

The 67-year-old from Trois-Rivières was reported missing by his family last Friday. That same day, his son, François Asselin, was charged with the second-degree murder of a colleague.

Sûrete du Québec spokesperson, Claude Denis, said investigators believe Gilles Giasson could have been the victim of foul play.

Around 30 police officers were on the ground Wednesday morning at the dump in the municipality of Saint-Étienne-des-Grès, 15 kilometres northeast of Trois-Rivières, in Central Quebec.

Teams spent the whole day at the location on Tuesday, combing through the site with the help of heavy machinery.

Investigators with the Sûreté du Québec are looking through debris at the municipal dump in Saint-Étienne-des-Grès, in Central Quebec, to find clues in the disappearance of 67-year-old Gilles Giasson. (Submitted by Sûreté du Québec)

"We would like to find any elements that could help us in this investigation," Denis said.

Troubled past

According to police, Giasson was sharing an apartment with his 35-year-old son when Asselin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder last Friday.

Asselin was also charged with committing an indignity to a body.

The victim, 59-year-old François Lefebvre, was found in a truck parked in an industrial park in Sherbrooke the day before.

He was originally from Trois-Rivières, where Asselin and Lefebvre worked together at a delivery company, according to Radio-Canada.

Police said information provided by neighbours of the father and son led them to the landfill. They are asking anyone with new information to come forward to help in the search.

Asselin was previously sentenced to a twelve-month prison sentence in 2017 for assault and assault causing bodily harm.