Police arrest mother of 2-year-old found dead in Quebec City

Audrey Gagnon, 23, will appear in a Quebec City courtroom Thursday morning to face charges in connection with the death of her two-year-old daughter.

Audrey Gagnon, 23, will appear in a Quebec City courtroom Thursday morning. Police said they are recommending she be charged with murder, though the final decision will be made by Quebec's director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions.

Police did not specify whether they recommended a first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter charge.

Rosalie's body was found near a home on De Gaulle Avenue. (SPVQ)

The body of Rosalie Gagnon was found near a home on De Gaulle Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, in the city's Charlesbourg neighbourhood. The toddler was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police said an autopsy will be performed on the girl on Thursday to determine the exact cause of death.

The mother and toddler were reported missing earlier on Wednesday. Police found the woman in an apartment near Gaspard Avenue in the afternoon.

She was with a man at the time. Police said both were interviewed, but the man was eventually released.

The search for the mother and daughter was triggered around 7 a.m. ET Wednesday when someone contacted police after finding an empty baby stroller in Bon-Air Park.