Child's body found in Quebec City home during police search for missing 2-year-old

Police in Quebec City say they have found the body of a toddler in a home in Quebec City and transported it to hospital, although they will not confirm if it is the body of Rosalie Gagnon, the two-year-old girl reported missing earlier today.

Quebec City police spokesperson Cyndi Paré would not confirm if any arrests had been made.

Earlier in the day, Rosalie and her mother, Audrey Gagnon, 23, were reported missing. Police later found Audrey Gagnon in an apartment around Gaspard Avenue, along with a man.

Police said earlier Wednesday they feared for the safety of Rosalie Gagnon, 2. (SPVQ) Police said they were interviewing the pair.

Empty stroller

In the morning, a bystander contacted police after finding an empty baby stroller in Bon-Air Park in the Charlesbourg neighbourhood.

Police said they had reason to fear for the Rosalie's safety. They said they were treating the case as a disappearance, not a kidnapping.

Rosalie was last seen wearing a pink tuque.

Police set up a perimeter around several streets in the neighbourhood in their search for the toddler.