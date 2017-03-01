Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding 14-year-old Élizabeth Picard, who hasn't been seen since she left her home in Montreal North on Tuesday night.

Police say Picard's family is worried about her safety.

The teen is 5-3" tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has auburn hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen, Picard was wearing a black Calvin Klein coat with a fur-trimmed hood and black boots. She was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the teen is asked to call 911 or the local police station.

To remain anonymous, you can call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.