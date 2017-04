Montreal police have found a teenager who had been missing since February.

Dylann Pelletier is 6-1” tall and weighs 183 pounds. (SPVM)

Dylann Pelletier, 15, was found in Terrasse-Vaudreuil on Apr. 12, Montreal police said today.

Pelletier had last been seen on Feb. 26.

Police had asked for the public's help to find him after he had not returned to his home, located in the borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.