Updated
- The boys has been found. CBC has removed his name and photo from this story.
- Now that this minor is no longer missing, his identity is no longer in the public interest.
A 14-year-old youth, who had been missing for almost a week, has been found safe and sound.
Montreal police found him in the neighbourhood of St-Michel at 10:10 a.m. on Friday.
The teenager's family last saw him Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. and he did not show up for school on Monday. His family said they feared for his safety.