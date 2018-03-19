Montreal police divers will plunge into Rivière-des-Prairies this morning as the search for missing 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou continues.

Divers are expected to jump in the water and search the limit of des Bateliers Park in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, in Montreal's north end.

Ariel had left his home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville to walk to a friend's house when he went missing on March 12. His parents believe he was abducted.

A command post remains active at Galeries Normandie, a strip mall on de Salaberry Street, where police will be on site to receive any information from the public.

So far, police say they've received 247 tips related to Ariel's case.