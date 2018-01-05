Montreal police are searching for a 30-year-old man who walked out of a hospital in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood wearing only his hospital gown and black pants.
Police believe Anthony Peterson Roy could be out in the frigid cold barefoot and without a coat.
Peterson Roy suffers from mental health issues and left without his medication.
He is around 5-6" and weighs around 230 pounds. He often hangs around in downtown Montreal.
Anyone with information is asked to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133