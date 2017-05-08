Dozens of police and firefighters are involved in an ongoing search and rescue operation for a missing man and two-year-old child.

The family of three was driving near Sainte-Anne-des-Monts in the Gaspé Sunday around 6 p.m. when water build up on the road caused the car to swerve into Rivière Sainte-Anne.

Provincial police say the family took refuge on the roof of the vehicle as it sank in the water. Rough waters then caused the car to flip, sending the three people into the water.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Christine Coulombe says the woman managed to swim to safety, but her 37-year-old husband and young child were lost in the current.

"A lady had managed to hang on to a branch and escaped from the river," said Coulombe. "She confirmed to police that two people are missing, her husband and a child of two-years-old."

The woman was brought to hospital, and Coulombe says her life is not in danger.

All-terrain vehicles, boats, and two helicopters have been taking part in the search, which began again early Monday morning.