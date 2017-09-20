Provincial police are now in the sixth day of searching for 71-year-old Lachute resident Yvon Lacasse, who hasn't been seen since late Thursday.

Police believe that Ugo Fredette, the man arrested in connection with the recent Quebec Amber Alert case and charged in absentia with second-degree murder in the death of his partner, stole Lacasse's Honda CR-V.

Lacasse hasn't been seen since.

Police told CBC that Lacasse could have been dropped off by Fredette along his route from Lachute, which took him through Maniwaki and Rouyn-Noranda before entering Ontario.

Police will resume searching the area along the highway between Lachute and Rouyn-Noranda as of Wednesday morning.

Fredette is being held in police custody in an Ottawa hospital after he suffered self-inflicted head injuries in a suicide attempt on Friday, according to his lawyer Pierre Gauthier.

Police are hoping to question Fredette about Lacasse's whereabouts, but must wait until he wakes from his medically induced coma.

On Tuesday, doctors were unable to wake him but said he had started moving his hands and feet.

Fredette is supposed to appear in court in Saint-Jérôme Wednesday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his partner, Véronique Barbe. It's still unclear if he will make that appearance.

Police are searching for witness they want to speak to in the Quebec Amber Alert case. (Sûreté du Québec)

The Sûreté du Québec are also still looking for a "person of interest" who they say was seen with Fredette in Rouyn-Noranda Thursday overnight.

They have circulated a computer-generated image of the unknown man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or 1-800-659-4264.