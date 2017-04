Family members and police are concerned about the safety of Alexandra Martel.

The 15-year-old has gone missing from her Laval home.

She was last seen early Tuesday afternoon at the Berri-UQAM Metro station, and she could be anywhere in the greater Montreal area.

Martel is 5-8", weighs about 140 pounds and speaks French.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous call to Info-Ligne at 450 662-INFO (4636) or call 911.