Police are asking for volunteers to help them search for missing 71-year-old Yvon Lacasse, meanwhile the man in Quebec's Amber Alert who was found driving Lacasse's vehicle is still in hospital after sustaining injuries while in custody.

Anyone willing to help locate Lacasse can meet provincial police at their mobile command post in Lachute, Que., near the intersection of routes 158 and 329 as of 8:30 a.m.

Lacasse was reported missing Friday and his Honda CR-V was found later that day being driven by the father in an Amber Alert case involving a six-year-old boy.

The man's vehicle, a white pickup truck, was found abandoned near the roadside rest stop where the Sûreté du Québec set up their command post to search for Lacasse this weekend.

Lacasse is described as bald with brown eyes. He is five feet four inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds.

Lacasse has been missing since Friday. (Sûreté du Québec )

Ontario Provincial Police stopped the father and son near Dacre, Ont. on Friday. The man was taken into custody and the boy was taken under the care of Ontario child services. The name of the father and the boy can no longer be released because the boy is now in the care of Quebec youth services.

Man in Amber Alert in hospital

The man sustained injuries between 2 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, while in custody of the OPP, and required medical attention, Sgt. Carolle Dionne, the spokesperson for Ontario Provincial Police said.

He was transferred by ambulance to an Ontario hospital, but the nature of his injuries haven't been released.

The OPP notified the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) about the man's injuries — the SIU works independently of police and conducts criminal investigations into circumstances involving police and civilians that result in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

The SIU was monitoring the man's condition Saturday evening, SIU spokesperson Jason Gennaro said, and determined it didn't meet the threshold to invoke the SIU mandate.

The man had appeared at a bail hearing in Ontario by video on Saturday. The judge and Crown decided to release him into the custody of the SQ to answer any charges he would face in Quebec — they decided those would take higher priority over charges in Ontario at this time. Police have not said what charges the man is facing.

The SQ had expected to take the man into custody Saturday, but it was delayed because of the injury. It's unknown when he'll return to Quebec.

Ontario Provincial Police vehicles were at the Ottawa Civic Hospital Saturday night, after a man involved in an Amber Alert was transferred from custody to a hospital in Ontario. (Radio-Canada)

The SQ triggered an Amber Alert for the six-year-old Thursday when the boy's mother was found dead in a house in Saint-Eustache, Que.

Police have classified her death as a homicide, but did not release any details.

Overnight Friday, the boy was transported back to Quebec where he was placed under the care of provincial youth protection services.